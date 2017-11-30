Now Playing
Posted: November 21, 2017

3rd Annual Bikes For Kids

3rd Annual Bikes For Kids
Cash and Bradley and the K95.5 staff are at Academy Sports and Outdoors to collect a few items to get Cash ready to climb the scaffolding for the 3rd Annual Bikes For Kids.

The 3rd Annual K95.5 Bikes For Kids kicks off on Tuesday, December 5th and will be held in the Drysdale's Parking Lot located at 10127 S 71st E Ave, Tulsa, OK 74133

Just like in year’s past, Natalie will climb a scaffolding and live up there until 955 bikes have been collected for Tulsa and surrounding area kids. You can drop off a bike anytime day or night, beginning December 5th. 

K95.5 THANKS THESE SPONSORS 

Academy Sports and Outdoors

http://www.academy.com 

Drysdales

http:// drysdales.com 

Reset Restoration Services

http://www.resetrestoration.com 

Freedom Scaffold and Equipment

http://www.freedomscaffold.com 

Budget Box

http://bbcontainer.com 

Two Men and A Truck 

https://twomenandatrucktulsa.com 

Safe Kids Tulsa Area

https://www.safekids.org/coalition/safe-kids-tulsa-area


WHERE DO THE BIKES GO

This year we are excited to partner with these organizations to distribute bikes to kids in the Tulsa and surrounding communities. 

Humble Sons Bike Co. 
http://www.humblesons.org/ 
Youth Services of Tulsa 
https://www.yst.org/ 
Sand Springs Home
http://www.sandspringshome.com/ 
Family & Children Services
http://www.fcsok.org/ 
Toys For Tots 
https://www.toysfortots.org/ 
The Salvation Army 
http://www.salvationarmyusa.org/ 

Check back for more information coming soon! 

 

