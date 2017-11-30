3rd Annual Bikes For Kids

The 3rd Annual K95.5 Bikes For Kids kicks off on Tuesday, December 5th and will be held in the Drysdale's Parking Lot located at 10127 S 71st E Ave, Tulsa, OK 74133

Just like in year’s past, Natalie will climb a scaffolding and live up there until 955 bikes have been collected for Tulsa and surrounding area kids. You can drop off a bike anytime day or night, beginning December 5th.

K95.5 THANKS THESE SPONSORS

Academy Sports and Outdoors

http://www.academy.com

Drysdales

http:// drysdales.com

Reset Restoration Services

http://www.resetrestoration.com

Freedom Scaffold and Equipment

http://www.freedomscaffold.com

Budget Box

http://bbcontainer.com

Two Men and A Truck

https://twomenandatrucktulsa.com

Safe Kids Tulsa Area

https://www.safekids.org/coalition/safe-kids-tulsa-area



WHERE DO THE BIKES GO

This year we are excited to partner with these organizations to distribute bikes to kids in the Tulsa and surrounding communities.

Humble Sons Bike Co.

http://www.humblesons.org/

Youth Services of Tulsa

https://www.yst.org/

Sand Springs Home

http://www.sandspringshome.com/

Family & Children Services

http://www.fcsok.org/

Toys For Tots

https://www.toysfortots.org/

The Salvation Army

http://www.salvationarmyusa.org/



Check back for more information coming soon!