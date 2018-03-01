Jason Kempin/Getty Images, Jerod Harris/Getty Images Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

Sony Pictures announced Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio are starring in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

Sony Pictures announced Wednesday that Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio have been confirmed to star in Quentin Tarantino’s Charles Manson movie.

Deadline reported that, according to Tarantino’s description of the film, which is called “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood,” the movie takes place in 1969, “at the height of hippy Hollywood” in Los Angeles.

“The two lead characters are Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), former star of a Western TV series, and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt),” according to Tarantino, per Sony. “Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor...Sharon Tate.”

Pitt previously worked with Tarantino on 2009’s “Inglorious Bastards.” DiCaprio worked with the director on 2012’s “Django Unchained.”

“I’ve been working on this script for five years, as well as living in Los Angeles County most of my life, including in 1969, when I was seven years old,” Tarantino said in a statement Wednesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m very excited to tell this story of an L.A. and a Hollywood that don’t exist anymore. And I couldn’t be happier about the dynamic teaming of DiCaprio and Pitt as Rick and Cliff.”

“Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” will be released Aug. 9, 2019.