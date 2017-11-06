Cash and Bradley at the CMAs

Your favorite Morning Personalities, Cash and Bradley, have been selected by the Country Music Association as the winners of the 2017 Medium Market Personality of the Year Award.

The pair, comprised of KWEN Program Director Matt Bradley and co-host Natalie Cash, was notified this morning via phone call from Country artist Keith Urban. Cash and Bradley have worked together as a morning show team for almost three years, making community service a priority. Together with their K95.5 teammates, they’ve raised more than a half million dollars for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital via annual Radiothons. Additionally, the pair host an annual Bikes for Kids drive that raised more than 9,500 bikes and toys for children in need last year.

“We are extremely proud of Cash and Bradley and all that they do to entertain their listeners and serve our community,” said Cathy Gunther, Vice President and General Manager of Cox Media Group, Tulsa. “Their hard work and dedication make them a terrific example of Cox Media Group’s values in action.”

Cash and Bradley will be in Nashville this week interviewing tons of artist and collecting their CMA award, keep an eye on our Facebook and Instagram pages for updates.

The 51st Annual CMA Awards will be broadcast live on ABC on Sunday, November 5 at 7pm Central.

Cash and Bradley are in Nashville to collect their CMA award.