Beyonce, Jay-Z ‘On The Run 2’ tour date announced, quickly removed

A date for a joint tour between Jay Z and Beyonce appeared, then disappeared, on Ticketmaster. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS)

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Beyonce and Jay-Z appeared to have a sequel to their successful 2014 “On the Run” tour Monday, but not before the date was removed.

Variety reported that a date for the “On the Run 2” tour was announced on Beyonce’s Facebook and Ticketmaster pages for one date on July 30. The posts with the date for the performance, which was to be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, were quickly pulled. The date also appeared on Jay-Z’s Facebook page.

Complex reported that there were three listings for the date on Beyonce’s fan page.

The BeyHive quickly became excited, with some speculating that the long-rumored collaboration album between the singer and rapper was coming.

On Friday, Us Weekly reported that the two could be announcing a joint album and world tour, citing a Feb. 28 report from Italian newspaper Il Giorno.

In November, Jay-Z confirmed in a New York Times interview that he and Beyonce were working on a joint album, but Beyonce eventually released her solo album “Lemonade.”