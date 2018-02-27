Sarah Keayes/Getty Images

By Norman Quarrinton, Rare.us

Funnyman and maker of some of the ’90s most beloved cult movies, Kevin Smith, is recovering in hospital after suffering what he described as a “massive heart attack.”

The “Clerks” writer and director was shooting a new standup special titled “Kevin Smith Live!” at the Alex Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday evening. Smith, who was scheduled to perform two shows that night (one at 6 p.m. and another at 9 p.m.) took to Twitter to announce that the second show had been cancelled.

“After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack,” the Silent Bob actor wrote alongside a selfie taken in his hospital bed. “The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka ‘the Widow-Maker’). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground!”

Smith, 47, currently stars on the AMC reality series “Comic Book Men,” which centers around the comic book store he owns in Red Bank, New Jersey.