By Nicole Emmett, WSBTV.com

Actor Will Smith is accustomed to traveling and filming movies around the world, but Georgia has something he just can’t handle: bugs.

Smith arrived for his first day of filming on his new movie “Gemini Man” near Savannah on Tuesday.

“I love Georgia, but y’all got to do something about the bugs,” he said in a hilarious video he posted on Instagram.

Smith said Georgia is gorgeous, but that not even Off! bug spray could keep them away.

“Y’all need to fix it,” Smith says. “I make my living with my face.”

“Somebody do something about it, quick,” Smith said, wearing a mosquito netting over his face.

The Fresh Prince star is fairly new to Instagram, but has attained and entertained 11 million followers since December.