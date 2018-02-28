Sign in with your existing account
Posted: February 28, 2018
Will Smith, filming a movie in Savannah, just can't handle the bugs in Georgia
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI
Actor Will Smith attends the Centerpiece Gala Premiere of Columbia Pictures' ‘Concussion’ during AFI Fest 2015 presented by Audi at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 10, 2015 in Hollywood, California.
By
Nicole Emmett, WSBTV.com
SAVANNAH, Ga.
—
Actor Will Smith is accustomed to traveling and filming movies around the world, but Georgia has something he just can’t handle: bugs.
Smith arrived for his first day of filming on his new movie “Gemini Man” near Savannah on Tuesday.
“I love Georgia, but y’all got to do something about the bugs,” he said in a hilarious video he posted on Instagram.
Smith said Georgia is gorgeous, but that not even Off! bug spray could keep them away.
“Y’all need to fix it,” Smith says. “I make my living with my face.”
“Somebody do something about it, quick,” Smith said, wearing a mosquito netting over his face.
The Fresh Prince star is fairly new to Instagram, but has attained and entertained 11 million followers since December.
