K95.5 Blake Shelton Song of the Day Flyaway Contest

By Andrew Hicks

K95.5 wants to hook you up with tickets to see the first and last shows of Blake Shelton’s 2018 Tour.

You could win tickets to the first show --- at the BOK Center on February 15th --- plus, one lucky winner will score a trip to Philadelphia to see the last show of his tour on March 17th, 2018*.

To get registered, just listen to Cash & Bradley weekdays at 7:10am. They’ll give you the Blake Shelton Song of the Day for that day. When you hear it played back live on K95.5 that same day between 9am and 5pm, just be caller number ten (10) to 918-460-9595 and you’ll score a pair of tickets to the February 15th show at the BOK Center AND be qualified to win the Grand Prize Flyaway to Philly.

*Trip provided courtesy of Warner Brothers Records

