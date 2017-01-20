Sign in with your existing account
Win Tickets to See Eric Church from K95.5!
K95.5 welcomes Eric Church to the BOK Center on February 2nd …and we’d love to hook you up with tickets to the show!
Just listen to the K95.5 weekdays at 7:10 between January 23rd and February 1st, and Cash and Bradley will tell you what time to listener for the Eric Church Song of the Day.
Then, anytime you hear that song played back on K95.5 between 9am and 5pm that day, be caller number ten (10) to 918-460-9595, and you’ll win a pair of tickets to the show.
Good luck from K95.5!
