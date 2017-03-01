Now Playing
Posted: March 01, 2017

Win a VIP Trip to the 52nd Annual ACM Awards in Las Vegas From K95.5!

K95.5 wants to send you and a guest to see the 52nd Annual ACM Awards in Las Vegas April 1st-3rd, 2017.

 

One lucky winner and a guest will score:

 

  • Three Nights Complimentary Deluxe Hotel Accommodations for Winner + one guest (double occupancy) at the MGM Grand Hotel, beginning Friday, March 31st checking out Monday, April 3rd 
  • Two tickets to ACM Party for a Cause: Songwriter Showcase Friday, March 31st. Location: The Pearl, Palms Casino Resort
  • Two tickets to ACM Party for a Cause at The Joint Saturday, April 1st. Location: The Joint, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
  • Two Tickets to the 52nd ACM Awards on Sunday, April 2nd at T-Mobile Arena
  • Two Tickets to the ACM Awards Official After Party at The Joint following the Awards on Sunday, April 2nd. Location: The Joint, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino 
  • Ground transportation to/from the airport on-site in Las Vegas
  • Air Transportation from Tulsa to Las Vegas for two

 

Total Value of Trip Package: $3,750

 

To get yourself registered, just download the free K95.5 App for iPhone or Android and click the ACM Contest button! Click HERE to get the K95.5 App now.

 

PLEASE NOTE: Both winner and Guest must be 21 years of age or older to attend.

 

Contest ends 3/13 at 5pm CST 

