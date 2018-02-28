FILE - In this photo taken on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018 French President Emmanuel Macron, winks after meeting Liberia's President George Weah at the Elysee Palace, in Paris. Macron will play the narrator's role in the musical fairy tale "Peter and the Wolf" at the Elysee Palace Thursday March 1, 2018 evening. The president's office said Macron will perform with the orchestra of the Republican Guard, playing the famous symphonic piece written by Russian Sergei Prokofiev in 1936. (AP Photo/Francois MorO, File)

The Associated Press