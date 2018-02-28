Now Playing
Posted: February 28, 2018

France's President Macron to play in "Peter and the Wolf"

FILE - In this photo taken on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018 French President Emmanuel Macron, winks after meeting Liberia's President George Weah at the Elysee Palace, in Paris. Macron will play the narrator's role in the musical fairy tale
FILE - In this photo taken on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018 French President Emmanuel Macron, winks after meeting Liberia's President George Weah at the Elysee Palace, in Paris. Macron will play the narrator's role in the musical fairy tale "Peter and the Wolf" at the Elysee Palace Thursday March 1, 2018 evening. The president's office said Macron will perform with the orchestra of the Republican Guard, playing the famous symphonic piece written by Russian Sergei Prokofiev in 1936. (AP Photo/Francois MorO, File)

The Associated Press

PARIS —

French President Emmanuel Macron will play the narrator's role in the musical fairy tale "Peter and the Wolf" at an Elysee Palace performance.

The president's office said Wednesday that Macron will perform Thursday evening with the orchestra of the Republican Guard, playing in the much-loved piece written by Sergei Prokofiev in 1936.

The public will be composed of school kids, sick children and military children.

Macron's office said that while the presidency periodically organizes shows for children, it will be the first time Macron is taking an active part. The performance will be closed to the press.

Macron, 40, is known to love the arts. He met his future wife as a young comedian at the theatre club of his high school, where she was a teacher.

