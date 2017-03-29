Now Playing
Posted: March 29, 2017

Luke Bryan Ticket Presale 

Luke Bryan is headed to the BOK Center on Saturday, June 10th. Tickets don't go on sale to the public until Friday, March 31st. But we know how you hate to wait to so we set up a little ticket presale for you.

Today (March 30th) from 10am to 10pm you can get your tickets before they go on sale. 

Just visit:

http://www.ticketmaster.com/luke-bryan-tulsa-oklahoma-06-10-2017/event/20005275D1D0779D?artistid=1044173&majorcatid=10001&minorcatid=2

Password: kwen

