Now Playing
K95.5 Tulsa
Last Song Played
Tulsa's New Country Leader
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K95.5 Tulsa
Last Song Played
Tulsa's New Country Leader

Posted: May 04, 2017

Maren Morris Ticket Presale

Comments

Maren Morris is bringing her HERO Tour to the Brady Theater on Friday Oct. 27th. 

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday 5/5

But we know how you hate to wait to so we set up a little ticket presale for you. 

 Today (May, 4th ) Only From 10am-10pm you can get your tickets before they go on sale. 

 Just visit: http://purchase.tickets.com/buy/TicketPurchase?agency=PTIX_PLAGENCY&orgid=31767&pid=8433580

Password: HERO17

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation