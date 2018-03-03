Now Playing
Posted: March 04, 2018

Rick Ross remains hospitalized in Miami

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Rick Ross attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS)
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

MIAMI —

Rapper/businessman Rick Ross is reportedly still hospitalized in Miami after suffering what is believed to be a heart attack.

His status has not been officially confirmed by family, but the rap and celebrity community was out in full force on social media Friday night offering prayers for Ross.

While Ross spent his formative years in Miami and still lives there, he also maintains a footprint in Atlanta. Ross, born William Leonard Roberts II, owns a 54,000-square-foot estate in Fayetteville, Georgia, previously held by Evander Holyfield.

Ross, 42, also oversees several franchise locations of Wingstop and Checkers throughout the South and in 2015, pledged to open a branch of his Maybach Music Group in Atlanta.

His health issues have also been well-documented. In 2011, he suffered a series of seizures and in interviews discussed his poor health habits. Following the seizures, Ross vowed to take better care of himself and soon lost more than 75 pounds.

Ross recently released the new song, “Florida Boy,” with T-Pain and Kodak Black. His next album, “Port of Miami 2: Born to Kill,” is expected to be released soon.

