BLAKE SHELTON TICKET PRESALE

Blake Shelton is bringing his Country Music Freaks Tour with special guestsBrett Eldredge, Carly Pearce and very special guest Trace Adkins on Thursday, February, 15 at BOK Center.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday November 10th, at 10am.

We know how you hate to wait to so we set up a little ticket presale for you. Today (Nov, 8th ) and Tomorrow (Nov,9th) until 10pm you can get your tickets before they go on sale.

Just Visit:

http://promo.aeglive.com/ecard/blakeshelton/2018/radio/0215tulsa_radOS.html

Click the pic and Use Password: BSRadio (not case sensitive)