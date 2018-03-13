WATCH: Tom Brady beats Stephen Colbert in beer-chugging contest 

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Tom Brady is still keenly competitive, on and off the field.

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Whether it’s playing football or chugging beer, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is a competitive guy.

Brady was a guest on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Monday night, and when challenged by Colbert to slamming down a pint of beer, he did not hesitate.

Colbert was asking Brady what foods he missed eating as he maintains a strict, healthy diet, and he mentioned, “cheeseburgers, pizza, beer, things like that.”

“You don’t drink beer?” Colbert asked.

“Rarely,” Brady said.

But when Colbert pulled out two glasses of beer, the contest was real.

“I was a pretty good beer-chugger back in the day,” Brady said. “Are we competing?”

“I don’t know if you’re a competitive guy,” Colbert said.

He was. Brady dusted the talk show host easily.