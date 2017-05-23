Now Playing
Posted: May 23, 2017

Win Garth Brooks Tickets from K95.5

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are headed to the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City on Saturday, July 15th…and K95.5 has your chance to win tickets!

 To enter, simply download the free K95.5 App for iPhone or Android and click the Garth Brooks contest button to get signed up!

 Good luck from K95.5!

 _________________________________________________________________________________

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER. You must be 18+ and a legal resident of Oklahoma to enter. Promotion begins at or about 07:15:00 am CT on 05/23/17 and ends at 12:00:00 PM CT on 07/11/17. For complete rules and restrictions, click here.

