2017 Cox Community Concert

By Hicks Andy

The Second Annual Cox Community Concert featuring multi-platinum country artist Josh Turner with LANCO and regional favorite Thomas Martinez will be held at Chisholm Trail South Park, just east of the NSU BA Campus on Friday September 22nd.

12,000 free tickets are available at all Tulsa and Broken Arrow-area Cox Stores. Tickets are available at all Tulsa-area Cox Stores. Tickets are complimentary but are required for entry to the concert. Ticket holders are asked to donate a non-perishable food item for each ticket. Food donations will benefit Broken Arrow Neighbors. Tickets are limited to four at the time of request. Children 3 and under do not require a ticket.

Gates open at 5pm with music starting at 7pm.

Enjoy Tulsa’s favorite food trucks along with beer and soft beverages. A percentage of all food and beverage sales will be donated to Broken Arrow Pride Parents Association and Broken Arrow Neighbors.

Stop by the K95.5 FM and FOX23 booths, the Cox 180 Degree Photo tent and the Outdoor Channel’s Giant Archery Booth for pre-show fun.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to the performance, as no seating will be provided. No food or drinks from outside the gate will be allowed on the premises.