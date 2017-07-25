Now Playing
K95.5 Tulsa
Last Song Played
Tulsa's New Country Leader
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K95.5 Tulsa
Last Song Played
Tulsa's New Country Leader

Posted: July 25, 2017

Florida Georgia Line at BOK Center 

Comments

Florida Georgia Line is bringing The Smooth Tour to Tulsa! They will be here to rock BOK Center on July 27, 2017 with special guests Nelly & Chris Lane!

Buy Tickets: HERE

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation