Posted: October 25, 2017

Justin Moore Ticket Presale 

Justin Moore is bringing his HELL ON A HIGHWAY TOUR with special guest Dylan Scott to the Brady Theater on Friday Mar. 16th. 

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday October 27th, at 10am. 

We know how you hate to wait to so we set up a little ticket presale for you. Today (Oct, 26th ) Only From 10am-10pm you can get your tickets before they go on sale. 

Just Visit: 

http://purchase.tickets.com/buy/TicketPurchase?agency=PTIX_PLAGENCY&orgid=31767&pid=8486949

Use Password: KINDADONTCARE (not case sensitive)

