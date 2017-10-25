Miranda Lambert Ticket Presale 

Miranda Lambert is bringing her Livin’ Like Hippies Tour with special guests Jon Pardi And Sunny Sweeney to the Chesapeake Energy Arena, Friday Mar. 9th.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday October 27th, at 10am.

We know how you hate to wait to so we set up a little ticket presale for you. Today (Oct, 26th ) Only From 10am-10pm you can get your tickets before they go on sale.

Just Visit: http://bit.ly/2yPu0aM

Use Password: kwen