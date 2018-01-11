Sugarland Ticket Presale 

Award-winning country duo Sugarland returns to BOK Center on July 19, with their highly anticipated ‘Still the Same 2018’ tour. They will be joined by Frankie Ballard and special guest Lindsay Ell.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday January 12th, at 10am.

We know how you hate to wait to so we set up a little ticket presale for you. TODAY ONLY from 10am until 10pm you can get your tickets before they go on sale.

Just Visit:

https://www1.ticketmaster.com/sugarland-tulsa-oklahoma-07-19-2018/event/20005392BC718700

and Enter Offer Code: KEEPYOU