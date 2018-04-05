Now Playing
K95.5 Tulsa
Last Song Played
Tulsa's New Country Leader
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K95.5 Tulsa
Last Song Played
Tulsa's New Country Leader

Posted: April 05, 2018

Thomas Rhett OKC Ticket Presale 

Comments

By Andrew Hicks

Andrew Hicks

Thomas Rhett is bringing his Life Change Tour with special guests Brett Young and Midland on Friday, October 12th, 2018 at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, April 5th, at 10am. 

We know how you hate to wait to so we set up a little ticket presale for you. TODAY ONLY from 10am until 10pm you can get your tickets before they go on sale. 

Just Visit: 

https://www1.ticketmaster.com/thomas-rhett-life-changes-tour-2018-oklahoma-city-oklahoma-10-12-2018/event/0C0054439C541FED?artistid=1592857&majorcatid=10001&minorcatid=2&f_PPL=true&ab=efeat5787v1#efeat4212

Use Password: kwen

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation