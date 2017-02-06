K95.5 is proud to participate in the 2017 St. Jude Country Cares Radiothon on February 9th and 10th. The Radiothon is a fantastic way for you to help a great organization. During the K95.5 Country Cares Radiothon we will be sharing stories from families who have benefited from the work of St. Jude Childrens Research Hosptial and how their lives have been changed. The Country Cares Radiothon makes it easy for you to make a donation.

To make a donation online visit: www.stjude.org/radio/KWEN

You can also make a donation by calling: 1-800-516-7771

About St. Jude

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other deadly diseases. Everything they do is centered on finding cures and saving children. And families never receive a bill from St. Jude. They pay for treatment, travel, housing and food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

By sharing their knowledge freely and exchanging ideas openly, they’re inspiring more collaboration between doctors and researchers worldwide, and, as a result, more lifesaving treatments for children everywhere. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rates from 20 percent to 80 percent since it opened 50 years ago. And they are working to drive the overall survival rate for childhood cancer from 90 percent in the next decade. They won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. Because most of their funding comes from individual supporters, no family pays St. Jude for anything. This unique structure gives them the freedom to focus on what matters most – finding cures and saving children. At St. Jude, we won’t give up. We do everything possible to end childhood cancer and other deadly diseases.

Phone bank sponsored by: Oklahoma Central Credit Union