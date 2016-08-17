Get A Free Exam and Glasses from Dr. Jeff Long and k95.5

Poor or failing eye sight can have a significant and negative impact on an individual's ability to thrive in school and on the job. Even day-to-day self-care can be difficult without the ability to see clearly.

K95.5 is teaming up with Dr. Jeff Long's Children & Family Eye Care and the SPECS program to serve our community and offer those in need a free eye exam and free pair of glasses.

The SPECS Program: Servants Providing Eye Care Services is a program dedicated to improving the lives of others around the world. The program is committed to creating an impact to communities locally and abroad. The mission is simple...Free eye exams and glasses provided to those in need to allow as many people as possible the opportunity to enjoy the gift of sight.

Complete the entry below to apply for a free eye exam and free pair of glasses from the SPECS program at Dr. Jeff Long's Children & Family Eye Care. You may submit for yourself, or someone else that you feel would benefit from this eye care gift.

K95.5 and Dr. Long will give away one free eye exam and pair of glasses (if necessary) each weekday for the duration of this program.

Please click HERE to apply now.