Posted: April 01, 2018

K95.5 Cash and Bradley Parachute Drop 

Unfortunately, elementary school gym teachers have to buy a lot of their own equipment. Cash & Bradley feel it would be a crime for a child to not be able to experience the joy and greatness the parachute brings during elementary school.

Cash & Bradley teamed up with Wal-Mart’s all over Green Country to provide parachutes to gym teachers at all elementary schools who do not have one. 

 

 

