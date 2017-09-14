Now Playing
Posted: September 14, 2017

Cash and Bradley Football Friday

Cash and Bradley Football Friday
The Skiatook Cheerleaders show off their Cash and Bradley cheer.

Cash & Bradley's Football Friday Cheer Challenge is back! Each week cheerleading squads from area high schools compete to win $1,000 and the K95.5 Mallory Winegarten Memorial Trophy  Driven by Your Oklahoma Ford Dealers…. The BEST in Oklahoma

Be sure to join K95.5 and your Oklahoma Ford Dealers on the air each Friday morning to hear your favorite team!

DATESCHOOLKEYWORD TO 95920
9/15 @ 7:00AM TO 9/21 @ 11:59PMSKIATOOKSKIATOOK
9/22 @ 7:00AM TO 9/28 @ 11:59PMCATOOSACATOOSA
9/29 @ 7:00AM TO 10/5 @ 11:59PMCLAREMORECLAREMORE
10/6 @ 7:00AM TO 10/12 @ 11:59PMOWASSOOWASSO
10/13 @ 7:00AM TO 10/19 @ 11:59PMJENKSJENKS
10/27 @ 7:00AM TO 11/2 @ 11:59PM
SAPULPASAPULPA
11/3 @ 7:00AM TO 11/9 @ 11:59PMBIXBYBIXBY
11/10 @ 7:00AM TO 11/16 @ 11:59PMBROKEN ARROWBA

