Posted: December 13, 2017

K95.5 and Moody’s Jewelry Dirty Santa Contest 

By Andrew Hicks

Andrew Hicks

 

K95.5 wants to hook you up with an awesome Christmas Gift from Moody’s Jewelry this Holiday Season.

Each Weekday between 10am and 3pm, from Monday, December 18th and Friday, December 22nd, Chase will have your chance to score a beautiful piece of jewelry from Moody’s Jewelry --- but there’s a catch! It’s a Dirty Santa prize, and the next day’s winner can steal it --- and you’ll have to choose a different prize.

You’ll get to choose from:

PRIZE #1 - 14 KW PAVE DIAMOND KNOT EARRING AND PENDANT SET - $695.00

PRIZE #2 - 48” STERLING SILVER MULTI STONE NECKLACE - $495.00

PRIZE #3 - 14 KW PAVE DIAMOND BAR DROP EARRINGS - $695.00

PRIZE #4 - DIAMOND TWIST HOOP EARRINGS - $595.00

PRIZE $5 - 14 KW PAVE DIAMOND STRAIGHT BAR PENDANT - $695.00

Good luck from K95.5 and Moody’s Jewelry!

