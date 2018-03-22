Now Playing
Posted: March 22, 2018

K95.5 Brett Young Pre-Concert Party

Comments

K95.5 wants to send 5 lucky winners backstage with Brett Young at the BOK Center on April 5th. 

Each winner will receive: 

  • 2 Tickets to the Thomas Rhett/Brett Young concert at the BOK Center on April 5th
  • 2 Meet & Greets with Brett Young
  • 2 Swag Sets
  • And a VIP acoustic performance with all the winners and their guests

To register  to win, just download the K95.5 Smartphone app for iPhone or Android and punch the “K95.5 Brett Young Pre-Concert Party” tab.

 Good Luck from K95.5!

