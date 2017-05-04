Now Playing
Posted: May 02, 2017

K95.5 Dallas Summer Get-A-Way Contest

K95.5 has teamed up with Visit Dallas to give you the chance to win a Summer Get-A-Way!

 One lucky winner will land a two-night stay for two at the luxurious Dallas Hilton Anatole.

 Plus, we’ll throw in City Passes for two to great Dallas attractions including the Perot Museum, Reunion Tower Geo-Deck, the Sixth Floor Museum, Dallas Zoo, George W. Bush Presidential Library, and the Dallas Arboretum.

 Click HERE to register for your chance to win! 

Click HERE to plan your escape now!

 Good luck and happy travels from your friends at Visit Dallas and K95.5!

 

 NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. All individuals must be 18+ to enter. Promotion ends at 11:59:59 PM CT on 5/29/17. Open only to legal U.S. residents of OK, 18+ years of age. For complete Official Rules, including how to enter, prize details and restrictions, click here. Void where prohibited.

