Posted: March 19, 2018

K95.5 Thomas Rhett VIP App Contest

Comments

K95.5 has your chance to score the ultimate VIP Experience to see Thomas Rhett at the BOK Center on April 5th.

 One lucky Grand Prize winner will score:

  • 2 tickets to the show
  • 2 invites backstage for a special pre-show performance by Thomas Rhett
  • A Q&A session
  • VIP check in

To get yourself registered to win, just download the K95.5 Smartphone app for iPhone or Android and punch the “Thomas Rhett VIP Contest” tab.

 Good luck from K95.5!

