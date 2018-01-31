Win Blake Shelton Tickets from K95.5!

K95.5 wants to hook you up with tickets to see Blake Shelton live in concert at the BOK Center on February 15th.

Just listen to K95.5 in the 8am, 11am, and 3pm hours each weekday between January 29th and February 9th. We’ll give you the winning keyword, and texter number 95 to 95920 with that keyword will win a pair of tickets to the show, and be registered to win the Grand Prize --- Floor seats to the show and a Meet and Greet with Blake!

Good luck from Tulsa’s New Country Leader…K95.5!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. TEXT AND DATA RATES APPLY. Begins January 29th at 8am and ends February 9th, 2018 at 3:59pm. Contest is open to legal residents of Oklahoma 18 years or older. Standard 30 day prize rule applies --- Individuals may only win one prize from KWEN in any 30 day period. Only one winner per household for the duration of the contest. Odds of winning will vary. Winners will be notified by text. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Click here for official contest rules.