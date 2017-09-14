Sign in with your existing account
Cash and Bradley Football Friday
By
Andrew Hicks
Andrew Hicks
Cash & Bradley's Football Friday Cheer Challenge is back! Each week cheerleading squads from area high schools compete to win $1,000 and the K95.5 Mallory Winegarten Memorial Trophy Driven by Your
Oklahoma Ford Dealers…. The BEST in Oklahoma
Be sure to join K95.5 and your
Oklahoma Ford Dealers on the air each Friday morning to hear your favorite team!
DATE SCHOOL
KEYWORD TO 95920
9/15 @ 7:00AM TO 9/21 @ 11:59PM SKIATOOK
SKIATOOK
9/22 @ 7:00AM TO 9/28 @ 11:59PM CATOOSA
CATOOSA
9/29 @ 7:00AM TO 10/5 @ 11:59PM CLAREMORE
CLAREMORE
10/6 @ 7:00AM TO 10/12 @ 11:59PM OWASSO
OWASSO
10/13 @ 7:00AM TO 10/19 @ 11:59PM JENKS
JENKS
10/27 @ 7:00AM TO 11/2 @ 11:59PM SAPULPA
SAPULPA
11/3 @ 7:00AM TO 11/9 @ 11:59PM BIXBY
BIXBY
11/10 @ 7:00AM TO 11/16 @ 11:59PM BROKEN ARROW
BA
