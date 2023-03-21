Chase Thompson

I grew up on the Illinois River in Tahlequah, so Green Country truly is home for me. I love it! As a kid, I was intrigued by Oklahoma’s wild weather and wanted to be a meteorologist, which as we can see, that played out well. :) After graduating from Tahlequah High School (GO Tigers!) and a few years at NSU, I was given an opportunity to move to Tulsa for some part-time radio work. I was young and it sounded fun, so why not? That move would be THE move that kicked off my radio career. After 9 years of playing Pop music and talking the gossip, here I am keeping an eye on the roads and navigating you around T-town!