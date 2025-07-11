17th Annual Home and Garden Expo of Oklahoma Prize Vault Contest Rules

Green Country Home & Garden Show Prize Vault Sweepstakes

July 18–20, 2025

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. ELIGIBILITY: Subject to the additional restriction below, the Green Country Home & Garden Show Prize Vault Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) presented by Solid Rock Realtors, Sooner Flooring and Design, and Petra Insurance is open only to legal residents of the State of Oklahoma who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees of Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Tulsa (“Sponsor”), CMG Media Corporation, Odds On Promotions (“Administrator”), Solid Rock Real Estate, LLC, Sooner Flooring and Design, LLC, Petra Insurance Co., LLC, and each of their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, regardless of where they live.

Additionally, any employees, directors, officers, and agents of any Home & Garden Expo of Oklahoma exhibitors (“Exhibitor”), their respective parent companies, divisions, dealers, affiliates, limited liability companies, subsidiaries, distributors, advertising and promotional agencies, as well as the members of each of their immediate families (spouse, parents, children, siblings and in-laws) and persons residing in the same household of such individuals are not eligible to enter or win.

Persons belonging to or affiliated with a professional acting, theater, or film-making organization, such as SAG or AFTRA, are not allowed to compete in the Sweepstakes or participate in any entry. Professional actors and filmmakers, whether full-time or part-time, are allowed to compete so long as they do not belong to any professional organizations connected with the entertainment industry that would cause Sponsor to pay the entrant or any other person a fee or any other benefit for taking part in any Sweepstakes event.

3. SWEEPSTAKES PERIOD: The Sweepstakes begins at or about 12:00 pm Central Standard Time (“CST”) on Friday, July 18, 2025 and ends the earliest of : (i) July 20, 2025 at 4:00 p.m. CST; (ii) a winning attempt to open the prize vault; or (iii) upon completion of 10,000 eligible attempts to open the prize vault (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Odds on Promotions will be the official timekeeper for the Sweepstakes.

4. HOW TO ENTER: Beginning July 18, 2025 through July 20, 2025, visit the Prize Vault booth at the Green Country Home & Garden Show at the Exchange Center on the Tulsa County Fairgrounds at 21st and Yale Avenue in Tulsa, Oklahoma. There is no charge for admission and no charge for parking. The Expo is open on Friday, July 18, 2025 from 12:00 pm CST to 7:00 pm CST; Saturday, July 19, 2025 from 10:00 am CST to 7:00 pm CST; and Sunday, July 20, 2025 from 11:00 am CST to 4:00 pm CST.

To enter, participants must locate the Prize Vault booth, present a valid government ID, and then attempt to open the prize vault by entering a six-digit code (the “Code”). Each entry will be tracked using the last four digits of such entrant’s government identification.

The following provisions apply to all Contest entries:

Touching the “Place Finger To Start” button and entering a Code will constitute a play. In order to qualify as a potential winner of the $17,000, an eligible contestant must enter into the prize vault a preselected winning number IN EXACT SEQUENCE. The preselected winning numbers contained within the sealed security envelope and memory logs of the Prize Vault software are the sole determiners of whether or not a contestant is an insured prize winner. Neither the visual/graphic display, audio output, nor the prize receipt (if applicable) will be considered in determining an insured grand prize winner.

Limit one (1) entry per person .

Any individual found to be registering anyone but themselves will be immediately disqualified. Any attempt by any entrant to obtain more than the stated number of plays will void that entrant’s plays and that entrant may be disqualified. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled, or illegible entries, or entries that do not meet the size or formatting requirements specified above, will be disqualified.

Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes.

5. ALL POTENTIAL WINNING PLAYS ARE SUBJECT TO VERIFICATION BY SPONSOR OR ADMINISTRATOR, WHOSE DECISIONS ARE FINAL AND BINDING. AN ENTRANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE, EVEN IF THE VISUAL DISPLAY OR PRIZE RECEIPT SHOULD SO INDICATE, UNLESS THE ODDS ESTABLISHED BY THE INTENDED PARAMETERS OF THE PROMOTION ARE BEATEN, AS SOLELY DETERMINED BY THE PRESELECTED WINNING NUMBER(S) CONTAINED WITHIN THE SEALED SECURITY ENVELOPE AND MEMORY LOGS OF THE PROMOTION SOFTWARE, AND THE WINNING PALY DID NOT OCCUR AS A RESULT OF ANY OTHER SCENARIO INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO HUMAN ERROR, SOFTWARE ERROR, OR MACHINE MALFUNCTION.

6. ODDS: 1:1,000,000.

7. GRAND PRIZE: A maximum of one (1) grand prize will be awarded. Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, the potential Grand Prize winner will receive $17,000 via a method selected in Sponsor’s sole discretion.

8. WINNER NOTIFICATION AND ACCEPTANCE: All selected potential winners must comply with all terms and conditions of these Official Rules, and all winnings are contingent upon fulfilling all requirements. Administrator is an independent judging organization whose decisions as to the administration and operation of the Number Match Prize Vault Game and the selection of the potential winner is final and binding in all matters related to the Number Match Prize Vault. Each time the Number Match Prize Vault is played, touching the “Place Finger To Start” button and entering the Code will constitute a play. In order to qualify for the Grand Prize, an eligible contestant must enter into the prize vault a preselected winning number IN EXACT SEQUENCE. The preselected winning numbers contained within the sealed security envelope and memory logs of the Prize Vault software are the sole determiners of whether or not a contestant is an insured prize winner. Neither the visual/graphic display, audio output, nor the prize receipt (if applicable) will be considered in determining an insured grand prize winner.

The potential Grand Prize winners will be required to sign and return to Administrator, within five (5) days of the date notice or attempted notice is sent, an Affidavit of Eligibility, Liability and Publicity Release in order to claim his/her prize and fulfill any such other requirements as determined by Administrator. If any potential winner cannot be contacted or fails to sign and return the Affidavit of Eligibility, Liability and Publicity Release (when applicable) within the required time period, potential winner forfeits prize. If any potential winner cannot be contacted or if prize notification is returned as undeliverable, potential winner forfeits prize. In the event that a potential winner of a prize is disqualified for any reason, that prize will not be awarded. Grand Prize will be fulfilled approximately 8–10 weeks after the conclusion of the Grand Prize Verification Process.

Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential winner after a reasonable (as solely determined by Sponsor) effort has been made, the failure of a potential winner to timely respond to a prize notification, the return of any prize notification as undeliverable, and/or a potential winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential winner’s disqualification and the selection of a substitute winner by a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period.

A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY AND COMPLIANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

A winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on a prize. Winner may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number to Sponsor for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Winners are solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on prize value and, as applicable, will be issued an IRS Form 1099 based on the prize value determined by Sponsor. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

9. PUBLICITY. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes the winner’s irrevocable consent to the publication or other use by Sponsor and its licensees of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media, including the Internet, for any commercial, publicity or promotional purpose, without limitation, review or approval, or additional compensation.

10. PARTICIPATION. Participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and any Sweepstakes judges or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify the Sweepstakes for any reason, including, but not limited to, in the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering, public health crisis, governmental action, or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper operation of the Sweepstakes as determined by Sponsor, in its sole discretion. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor.

11. RELEASE. BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS SPONSOR, ADMINISTRATOR, CMG MEDIA CORPORATION, TULSA COUNTY PUBLIC FACILITIES AUTHORITY, EXHIBITORS, SOLID ROCK REAL ESTATE, LLC, SOONER FLOORING AND DESIGN, LLC, PETRA INSURANCE, LLC, AND EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE SWEEPSTAKES OR ANY PRIZE.

12. LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY. BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, PARTICIPANTS ACKNOWLEDGE AND AGREE THAT EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING THE PRIZE(S), ARE PROVIDED “AS IS” AND THAT SPONSOR MAKES NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, ABOUT THE PRIZE(S) AND SPONSOR HEREBY DISCLAIMS ALL SUCH WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.) THE RELEASED PARTIES ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR: (1) ANY INCORRECT OR INACCURATE INFORMATION, WHETHER CAUSED BY PARTICIPANTS, PRINTING OR PRODUCTION ERRORS, OR BY ANY OF THE EQUIPMENT OR PROGRAMMING ASSOCIATED WITH OR EMPLOYED IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) TECHNICAL FAILURES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO MALFUNCTIONS, INTERRUPTIONS, OR DISCONNECTIONS IN PHONE LINES OR NETWORK HARDWARE OR SOFTWARE; (3)UNAUTHORIZED HUMAN INTERVENTION IN ANY PART OF THE ENTRY PROCESS OR THE SWEEPSTAKES; (4) TECHNICAL OR HUMAN ERROR WHICH MAY OCCUR IN THE ADMINISTRATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, THE PROCESSING OF ENTRIES, OR THE NOTIFICATION OF ANY WINNER; OR (5) ANY INJURY OR DAMAGE TO PERSONS OR PROPERTY WHICH MAY BE CAUSED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, FROM A PARTICIPANT’S PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES OR RECEIPT OR USE OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE.

Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Sweepstakes. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prizes by a random drawing among all legitimate eligible prize claims.

13. CONSTRUCTION. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these Official Rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

14. SPONSOR. The Green Country Home & Garden Show Prize Vault Sweepstakes is sponsored by Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Tulsa and presented by Solid Rock Realtors, Sooner Flooring and Design, and Petra Insurance. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials or announcements relating to the Sweepstakes. Full Official Rules available at krmg.com/contests. For a list of winners (available after August 1, 2025), send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), Green Country Home & Garden Show Prize Vault Request Winner List – 2625 S. Memorial Drive, Tulsa, OK, 74129. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Kim Dallow at Kim.Dallow@cmg.com.

