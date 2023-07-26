Broken Arrow Back to School Bash

The Assembly & the Broken Arrow Police Department are teaming up to present their 17th annual Back to School Bash. The free event is Saturday, August 5th from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and will have everything you need to help get your kids ready for school. The Assembly is hosting it at 3500 W. New Orleans St., Broken Arrow.

Event organizers are offering the following, free of charge:

School supplies and backpacks

Haircuts

Immunizations

Vision screenings

CHILD ID protection which includes DNA, video and fingerprints

Broken Arrow fire truck and ambulance

Camp Bandage

And much more.

Last year The Assembly and the BAPD assisted nearly 1,400 Green Country Families.

