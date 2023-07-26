Broken Arrow Back to School Bash

2023 BA Back to School Bash

The Assembly & the Broken Arrow Police Department are teaming up to present their 17th annual Back to School Bash.  The free event is Saturday, August 5th from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and will have everything you need to help get your kids ready for school.  The Assembly is hosting it at 3500 W. New Orleans St., Broken Arrow.

Event organizers are offering the following, free of charge:

School supplies and backpacks

Haircuts

Immunizations

Vision screenings

CHILD ID protection which includes DNA, video and fingerprints

Broken Arrow fire truck and ambulance

Camp Bandage

And much more.

Click here to learn more about the event.

Last year The Assembly and the BAPD assisted nearly 1,400 Green Country Families.

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-9595
    K95.5 Contests & Events
    Download The Free K95.5 App

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!