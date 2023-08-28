Every week you laugh and roll your eyes with Cait & Bradley as you listen to the dating highs and, ahem, lows of K95.5′s Second Date. Now it’s your chance to get in on the dating action with Cait’s Speed Dating at the Tulsa State Fair presented by WeStreet Credit Union. Do you think Cait can help you find your happily ever after? Here’s your chance to try!

Cait will be randomly selecting five male and five female K95.5 listeners to go on back-to-back speed dates on Friday, October 6th. Each person will have a chance to “date” each member of the opposite gender and then let Cait know if they hit it off with anyone. If both people think it’s a match, Cait will connect you for a future date.

To get entered, fill out your information below. The five contestants will be selected and contacted on September 28th.

Happy dating from K95.5 and WeStreet Credit Union!

Abbrev. rules:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/8/23–9/25/23. Open to legal OK res.; 21+. To enter, visit K95Tulsa.com and complete entry form on contest page. Limit: 1 entry/person. Odds vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.K95Tulsa.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Tulsa, 2625 S Memorial Dr., Tulsa, OK 74129.

©2022 Cox Media Group