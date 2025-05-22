ENTER TO WIN THOMAS RHETT TICKETS AT THE WALMART AMP!

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 06: Thomas Rhett performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Enter to win a pair of tickets to see Thomas Rhett live at the Walmart Amp on June 5th! And we’ve even thrown in a pair of passes to the Amp Underground where you will receive two free beverages, free snacks and private restrooms!

For more information or to buy tickets, CLICK HERE!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins May 22, 2025, and ends June 1st, 2025 at 11:59 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KWEN’s listening area 21 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, click CLICK HERE for official contest rules.

©2025 Cox Media Group