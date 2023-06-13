Happy Birthday, Parker!

Today is Parker McCollum’s birthday and K95.5 is celebrating with him and you all day long. While Parker is blowing out his handles and making wishes, K95.5 is giving you a chance to win one of three pairs of tickets to see him perform at the BOK Center on December 30th.

Enter your personal information in the box below to get registered.

Good luck from K95.5.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins June 15, 2023 and ends June 15, 2023 at 11:59 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KWEN’s listening area 18 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, CLICK HERE for official contest rules.

©2023 Cox Media Group