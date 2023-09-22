Join Tay95.5 for a Private Taylor Swift Eras Movie Premiere

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie is coming to Tulsa and K95.5 is changing from to TAY95.5 in honor of the movie’s premiere. We are partnering with Cinergy Theatre to put you in the theatre to watch it with us on premiere night. That’s right – you can sing and dance along with Taylor and the TAY95.5 team.

Tune into TAY95.5 every morning starting on Wednesday, September 27th. There will be 12 chances to win a four pack of tickets to the 7:00 p.m. show on Friday, October 13th.

Good luck from TAY95.5 and Cinergy Tulsa!

©2023 Cox Media Group