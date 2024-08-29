Parmalee in Paradise Contest Rules

OFFICIAL RULES FOR B-DUB RADIO “CONCERT IN THE CARIBBEAN” CONTEST

The following are the official rules of B-Dub Radio (“Sponsor”) for the Concert In The Caribbean contest (“Contest”). By participating, each participant agrees as follows:

NO PURCHASE IS NECESSARY. Void where prohibited by law. All federal, state, and local regulations apply.

ELIGIBILITY. Unless otherwise specified, the Contest is open only to legal U.S. residents age 21 years or older at the time of entry with a valid Social Security number and who reside in the affiliate station listening area. Employees of B-Dub Radio, its affiliates, related entities and subsidiaries, promotional sponsors, prize providers, advertising agencies, other radio stations serving the radio station’s listening area, and the immediate family members and household members of all such employees are not eligible to participate. The term “immediate family members” includes spouses, parents and step-parents, siblings and step-siblings, and children and stepchildren. The term “household members” refers to people who share the same residence at least three (3) months out of the year. Entrants may not use an assumed name or alias (other than a screen name where a contest involves use of a social media site). The Contest is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. Participation in the Contest constitutes entrant’s full and unconditional agreement to these Official Rules and Sponsor’s decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Contest.

CONTEST PERIOD. The Contest will begin Thursday, August 1st, 2024 at 12:00 AM UTC and end on Sunday, September 15th, 2024 at 11:59 PM UTC. Sponsor’s computer is the official time keeping device for the Contest.

CONTEST AND HOW TO ENTER. Throughout the Entry Period each weekday (and on the designated weekends if any), a sounder or cue to play will be aired at various times along with a message instructing listener to text the keyword within a specific period of time (playtime) to enter for a chance to become a winner. Listen to the Station for details on specific times to play.

Throughout the Entry Period, upon hearing the sounder or cue, listeners must text the specific keyword to (844) 358-2382 to enter for a chance to become a winner. You will receive at least one (1) autodialed text message in response to your entry.

BY TEXTING TO ENTER, THE ENTRANT GRANTS PERMISSION TO THE SPONSORS TO NOTIFY THEM VIA TWO (2) AUTOMATED RETURN TEXT MESSAGE PER ENTRY AND MUST AGREE TO ACCEPT ALL APPLICABLE CHARGES ASSOCIATED THEREWITH.

For HELP, text “CONTEST” to (844) 258-2382. To STOP, text “STOP” to (844) 258-2382 to cancel. Standard text messaging and data rates may apply; contact your carrier for rates applicable to your plan. Entrant is responsible for all applicable fees and taxes associated with placing a text message entry and receiving a response text from the Sponsors.

There is a limit of one (1) entry per person/mobile phone number and/or verified email address per contest play for the duration of the Entry Period. Incomplete and/or invalid or duplicate entries will be disqualified.

Entries must contain all information requested and comply with all any applicable restrictions or requirements set forth herein to be valid. By participating in the Sweepstakes, entrants agree that the Station may contact them in connection with the Sweepstakes, via phone or text message, at the telephone number from which the text message entry was received, or the number listed on the Station’s website.

Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address and/or phone number. Should multiple users of the same e-mail account or mobile phone number, as applicable, enter the Sweepstakes and a dispute thereafter arise regarding the identity of the entrant, the authorized account holder of said e-mail account or mobile phone account at the time of entry will be considered the entrant. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned an e-mail address or mobile phone number by an Internet access provider, on-line service provider, telephone service provider or other organization which is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses, phone numbers or the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of submission or receipt by the Sponsors. Entries will be disqualified if found to be incomplete and/or if prohibited multiple entries are determined. Entries more than the above stated limit will be declared ineligible. All entries become the property of Sponsors and will not be receipt acknowledged or returned.

TELEPHONE AND DELIVERY DISCLAIMER. Participants are restricted to the use of ordinary telephone equipment. Participants that enable the “Caller ID” block function will not be allowed to participate unless they enter their correct area code and telephone number. The Sponsor disclaims all liability for the inability of a participant to complete or continue a telephone call due to equipment malfunction, busy lines, inadvertent disconnections, acts beyond the Sponsor’s control, or otherwise. The Sponsor disclaims all liability for any delays, misdelivery, loss, or failure in the delivery of any item sent by mail, courier, express, electronic transmission, or other delivery method. The Sponsor is not responsible for mechanical, technical, electronic, communications, telephone, computer, hardware or software malfunctions or failures of any kind, including: failed, incomplete, garbled or delayed transmission of online entries, traffic congestion on telephone lines, the Internet or at any website or lost or unavailable network connections which may limit an online entrant’s ability to participate in the contest, and any injury or damage to entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participating in or downloading any information necessary to participate in this contest. Due to the time delay that exists between a B-Dub Radio affiliate radio station’s over-the-air signal and its online webcast, listeners who listen to a B-Dub Radio affiliate radio station online may hear Contest information or a cue to call later than listeners listening to the station’s over-the-air signal. As a result, the odds of an online listener winning a Contest may be diminished.

WINNER SELECTION AND ODDS OF WINNING. On or about Monday, September 16th, 2024 at approximately 11:00 AM EST, two (2) grand prize winners will be selected at random from all eligible entries from participating B-Dub Radio affiliate stations by a designated station representative. If the Contest requires Entrant to answer trivia, provide information or otherwise perform in some manner to participate and qualify to win, the decisions of Sponsor and/or the other judges will be final as to all matters including the accuracy and/or completeness of the answer, as well as the quality of the information or other performance. Odds of winning a Contest prize depend on a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the number of eligible entries received by Sponsor during the Contest Period and the number of listeners participating at any given time. The winning entrant will be contacted using the email address and/or telephone number provided with the entry and will be awarded the prize subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with the terms of these rules or the specific Contest rules. Sponsor’s decisions as to the administration and operation of Contests and the selection of potential winners are final and binding in all matters related to the Contest. Any protest in the conducting of the contest, the selection of the winners, or the awarding of prizes must be made within three days of the conclusion of the contest; the resolution of any protest shall be in the sole discretion of Sponsor, whose decision shall be considered final.

NOTIFICATION AND VERIFICATION OF POTENTIAL WINNER. POTENTIAL CONTEST WINNERS ARE SUBJECT TO VERIFICATION BY SPONSOR WHOSE DECISIONS ARE FINAL AND BINDING IN ALL MATTERS RELATED TO THE CONTEST.

The potential winner must continue to comply with all terms and conditions of these Official Rules and/or the Office Rules of the specific Contest, and winning is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements. The potential winner will be notified by email and/or telephone call, after the date the Contest concludes. Failure to respond to the initial verification contact within three (3) days of notification may result in disqualification. The potential winner will be required to electronically verify identity and complete by Wednesday, September 18th, 2024 at 11:00 AM EST and execute an affidavit of eligibility, a liability/publicity release (except where prohibited), and a W-9 IRS Form, in order to claim his/her prize. A winner who executes these documents within the required time period will be deemed to have accepted the prize and thereafter will not be permitted to rescind their acceptance of the prize and/or return the prize. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to provide the affidavit of eligibility and/or the liability/publicity release within the required time period, or if the prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, potential winner forfeits the prize. In the event that the potential winner of a Contest prize is disqualified for any reason, Sponsor may award the applicable prize to an alternate winner by random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries, or other means chosen by the Sponsor and indicated in the particular contest rules.

PRIZES. Two (2) grand prizes will be awarded inclusive of a 4-day/3-night trip for two (2) adults to Beaches Resorts in Turks and Caicos to see the Parmalee and Frank Ray concert on Sunday, October 27th, 2024.

Prize package includes the following:

Round-trip international, coach/economy airfare from TBD Airline for winner and one (1) guest from a major commercial airport nearest the winner’s residence departing on Saturday, October 26, 2024 to Providenciales International Airport in Turks and Caicos and returning on Tuesday, October 29th, 2024. Winner and guest must travel on the same itinerary and originate from the same gateway. Flight(s) and TBA air carrier are subject to change and availability. Restrictions may apply. Promotion Partner nor JAWW will be responsible if airlines change the gateway(s) or discontinue service from a specific gateway.

Accommodations for the prizewinner and one (1) adult guest in a Deluxe category room at Beaches Resorts, inclusive of: all meals, unlimited premium brand beverages, daily and nightly entertainment, an array of land and water sports activities, including daily scuba diving (fer certified divers), snorkeling, WiFi in all room and public areas, resort taxes and resort gratuities.

Round-trip ground transportation from Providenciales International Airport to/from Beaches Turks and Caicos Resort and Spa

Two (2) VIP seats for the Parmalee and Frank Ray Concert VIP Experience on Sunday, October 27th, 2024 at Beaches Turks and Caicos including meet and greet passes for both artists

Prize DOES NOT INCLUDE car rental, personal charges, incidental, telephone calls, Premium Wi-Fi, Red Lane® Spa treatments and services, specialty dining, tours and excursion, inter-island transportation, SCUBA certifications courses, room services, meals outsides of the selected and/or designated resort, island departure taxes, purchases made at the Beaches Specialty or Gift Shops, baggage fees and customs duties.

Average Retail Value of Beaches Prize Package:

Beaches Resorts Accommodations = $3,636 [ USD ]

] Airfare for Two (2) = $1,000 ($500 per person forced fulfillment) [USD]

Winner is responsible for all taxes associated with prize receipt and/or use.

Sponsor reserves the right to substitute any listed prize for one of equal or greater value for any reason. If a grand prize winner is not able to travel during the Beaches Resorts, Parmalee In Paradise, A Country Concert timeframe, an alternate prize will be awarded. Winner will have until September 1st, 2024 to determine if they want to choose a Beaches or Sandals Package. Once decided, the prize package will be issued and valid for redemption until September 1st, 2025, for 4-day/3-night stay for two (2) adults (winner and guest) to any Beaches Resorts or selected Sandals Resorts outlined below. The trip will then be designated as the “Sandals or Beaches Resort Package” and the recipient shall forgo the concert event itinerary and privileged events occurring only during the Beaches Resorts and concert event. The Sandals or Beaches Resorts Package will then be subject to space availability and selected blackout sates (14 days before and after all major U.S. holidays).

Alternate Sandals prize package includes the following:

Round-trip international, coach/economy airfare from TBD Airline for winner and one (1) guest from a major commercial airport nearest the winner’s residence to Jamaica, The Bahamas or Curacao. Winner and guest must travel on the same itinerary and originate from the same gateway. Flight(s) and TBA air carrier are subject to change and availability. Restrictions may apply. Promotion Partner nor JAWW will be responsible if airlines change the gateway(s) or discontinue service from a specific gateway. Airfare is capped at $400 per person totaling $800

Accommodations for the prizewinner and one (1) adult guest in a Deluxe category room at one of the following Sandals Resorts:

Sandals Montego Bay – Montego Bay, Jamaica

Sandals Royal Caribbean Resort and Private Island – Montego Bay, Jamaica

Sandals Negril Beach Resort and Spa – Negril, Jamaica

Sandals Ochi Beach Resort – Ocho Rios, Jamaica

Sandals Royal Plantation – Ocho Rios, Jamaica

Sandals Dunn’s River – Ocho Rios, Jamaica

Sandals South Coast – Westmoreland, Jamaica

Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort & Offshore Island – Nassau, Bahamas

Sandals Royal Curacao – Santa Barbara, Curacao



Round-trip ground transportation from designated airport to/from Sandals Resorts

Prize DOES NOT INCLUDE car rental, personal charges, incidental, telephone calls, Premium Wi-Fi, Red Lane® Spa treatments and services, specialty dining, tours and excursion, inter-island transportation, SCUBA certifications courses, room services, meals outsides of the selected and/or designated resort, island departure taxes, purchases made at the Sandals Specialty or Gift Shops, baggage fees and customs duties.

Average Retail Value of Sandals Prize Package:

Sandals Resorts Accommodations = $2,994 [ USD ]

] Airfare for Two (2) = $800 ($400 per person forced fulfillment) [USD]

Alternate Beaches prize package includes the following:

Round-trip international, coach/economy airfare from TBD Airline for winner and one (1) guest from a major commercial airport nearest the winner’s residence to Jamaica or Turks & Caicos. Winner and guest must travel on the same itinerary and originate from the same gateway. Flight(s) and TBA air carrier are subject to change and availability. Restrictions may apply. Promotion Partner nor JAWW will be responsible if airlines change the gateway(s) or discontinue service from a specific gateway. Airfare is capped at $400 per person totaling $800

Accommodations for the prizewinner and one (1) adult guest in a Deluxe category room at one of the following Beaches Resorts:

Beaches Turks and Caicos Resort Villages and Spa – Providenciales, Turks and Caicos

Beaches Negril Resort and Spa – Negril, Jamaica

Beaches Ocho Rios Resort and Golf Club – Ocho Rios, Jamaica



Round-trip ground transportation from designated airport to/from Beaches Resorts

Prize DOES NOT INCLUDE car rental, personal charges, incidental, telephone calls, Premium Wi-Fi, Red Lane® Spa treatments and services, specialty dining, tours and excursion, inter-island transportation, SCUBA certifications courses, room services, meals outsides of the selected and/or designated resort, island departure taxes, purchases made at the Sandals Specialty or Gift Shops, baggage fees and customs duties.

Average Retail Value of Beaches Prize Package:

Beaches Resorts Accommodations = $3,636 [ USD ]

] Airfare for Two (2) = $800 ($400 per person forced fulfillment) [USD]

Prizes are provided and fulfilled by Unique Vacations Inc an affiliate of the worldwide representative for Sandals and Beaches Resorts.

For prizes that involve travel, winner agrees to accept all blackout dates, space availability limitations, etc. established by Sponsor’s prize provider(s), such as those regarding hotels and airlines. Actual value of trip may vary based on point of departure and airfare fluctuations. Any difference between stated approximate retail value and actual value of Prize will not be awarded and is specified in these Official Contest Rules. Airline tickets are non-refundable/non-transferable and are not valid for upgrades and/or frequent flyer miles. All airline tickets are subject to flight variation, work stoppages, and schedule or route changes. Selection of airline and hotel are solely within Sponsor’s discretion. Luggage fees, incidental hotel charges and any other travel-related expenses not specified herein are the sole responsibility of winner and guest. The Sponsor shall not be responsible for any cancellations, delays, diversions or substitution or any act or omissions whatsoever by the air carriers, hotels, venue operators, transportation companies, prize providers or any other persons providing any prize-related services or accommodations. Lost, stolen or damaged airline tickets, travel vouchers or certificates will not be replaced or exchanged. Additional prize award details and travel information to be provided to the prizewinner at the time of notification. Travel for the trip awarded must take place on and/or within the designated dates and is subject to schedule and availability, alternative travel dates will not be provided. If the prizewinner(s) is unavailable for travel on the designated dates, the specified or prize will be forfeited and may or may not be awarded to an alternate prizewinner(s) at the sole discretion of the Sponsor. Exact travel dates and arrangements may be subject to availability whether specified or not. Winner and travel guest must travel on same itinerary. Luggage fees, travel insurance and applicable taxes (including, but not limited to all local, state and federal taxes) and any and all other expenses not specifically mentioned herein are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. If, for any reason, any part of the trip package is canceled or shall become unavailable, postponed or canceled, the Sponsor shall have no further responsibility for that portion of the prize and the prize will be awarded without the inclusion of the item on the same itinerary. Trips are non-transferable and no substitution will be made except as provided at the Sponsor’s or prize provider’s sole discretion (as outlined above). The winner and guest must have a valid U.S. passport, and if winner does not have a passport at the time of travel, the trip prize may be forfeited. In taking any trip as a prize from Sponsor, winner does so entirely on their own initiative, risk and responsibility.

BY ACCEPTING PRIZE, WINNERS ACCEPT THE INHERENTLY DANGEROUS NATURE AND RISK IN ANY TRAVEL OR TRANSPORTATION, INCLUDING BOATING, SUCH RISK INCLUDING PERSONAL INJURY AND/OR DEATH, ACKNOWLEDGES THAT HIS/HER PARTICIPATION IN THE PRIZE EVENT IS VOLUNTARY, ACKNOWLEDGES THAT THERE ARE NATURAL FACTORS AND OCCURRENCES WHICH MAY IMPACT ON OR AFFECT THE SAFETY OF THE ACTIVITIES HE/SHE IS PARTICIPATING IN AND HE/SHE ASSUMES THE RISK OF SUCH FACTORS AND OCCURRENCES AND AGREES THAT THE SPONSOR AND RELEASED PARTIES SHALL NOT BE IN ANY WAY RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY RESULTING INJURY AND/OR DEATH.

If concerts or other ticketed events have been awarded as a prize and the concert or event is postponed, rained out, cancelled or does not occur for other reasons beyond Sponsor’s control, or if prize winner fails to attend the concert or event, Sponsor will not be responsible for replacing the prize.

ALL PRIZES ARE AWARDED “AS IS” AND THE SPONSOR DOES NOT MAKE (AND IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR) ANY REPRESENTATIONS, GUARANTEES, OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, IN FACT OR IN LAW, RELATING TO ANY PRIZE (INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY IMPLIED WARRANTY OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE), AND ALL SUCH WARRANTIES ARE HEREBY DISCLAIMED.

ENTRY CONDITIONS AND RELEASE. By entering the Contest, each participant agrees to: (a) comply with and be bound by these Official Rules, the Office Rules of the Contest, and the decisions of Sponsor, which are binding and final in all matters relating to the Contest; (b) release and hold harmless Sponsor, B-Dub Radio, and its subsidiaries and affiliates, related and affiliated companies, participating sponsors, the prize suppliers and any other organizations responsible for sponsoring, fulfilling, administering, advertising or promoting the Contest, and each of their respective past and present officers, directors, employees, agents and representatives (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from and against any and all claims, expenses, and liability, including but not limited to negligence and damages of any kind to persons and property, including but not limited to invasion of privacy (under appropriation, intrusion, public disclosure of private facts, false light in the public eye or other legal theory), defamation, slander, libel, violation of right of publicity, infringement of trademark, copyright or other intellectual property rights, property damage, or death or personal injury arising out of or relating to a participant’s entry, creation of an entry or submission of an entry, participation in the Contest, acceptance or use or misuse of prize (including any travel or activity related thereto) and/or the broadcast, exploitation or use of entry; and (c) indemnify, defend and hold harmless the Released Parties from and against any and all claims, expenses, and liabilities (including reasonable attorneys’ fees) arising out of or relating to an entrant’s participation in the Contest and/or entrant’s acceptance, use, non-use or misuse of the prize.

PUBLICITY. Except where prohibited, participation in the Contest constitutes winner’s consent to Sponsor’s and its agents’ use of winner’s name, likeness, photograph, voice, opinions and/or hometown and state for promotional purposes in any media, worldwide, without further payment or consideration, unless otherwise prohibited by law. Each contest participant acknowledges and agrees that any telephone calls placed to the contest line may be broadcast live on the affiliate stations, and also may be recorded for use on-air at a later time. Winners may be required to sign a separate publicity waiver and/or release upon collecting a prize.

TAXES. All State, Local, Federal and or other taxes, duties, tariffs, title fees, licensing fees, or other fees for prizes awarded in the Contest become the sole responsibility of the winner. Winners will be required to fill out and return an IRS W-9 tax form. Valuation of prizes may be based on information given to Sponsor by the provider of the prize. All those who win a prize or prizes over a certain threshold value in any given year may be issued an IRS Form 1099 to report their winnings.

GENERAL CONDITIONS. Sponsor may cancel the Contest or any part of the Contest, if any fraud, technical failures or any other factor beyond Sponsor’s reasonable control impairs the integrity or proper functioning of the Contest, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual it finds to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Contest or to be acting in violation of these Official Rules or any other promotion or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner, or to be acting in violation of any federal, state or local law. Any attempt by any person to deliberately undermine the legitimate operation of a Contest may be a violation of criminal and civil law, and, should such an attempt be made, Sponsor reserves the right to seek legal remedies including damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, waive or change any of these Official Rules in a particular case, but will advise the public of such waiver or changes as practicable as possible after they are made.

LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY. The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by entrants, printing errors or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Contest ; (2) technical failures of any kind, including but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Contest; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Contest or the processing of entries; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from entrant’s participation in the Contest or receipt or use, non-use or misuse of any prize. If for any reason an entrant’s entry is confirmed to have been erroneously deleted, lost, or otherwise destroyed or corrupted, entrant’s sole remedy is another entry in the Contest, provided that if it is not possible to award another entry due to discontinuance or completion of the Contest, or any part of it, for any reason, Sponsor, at its discretion, may elect to hold a random drawing from among all eligible entries received up to the date of discontinuance for any or all of the prizes offered herein. No more than the stated number of prizes will be awarded. In the event that production, technical, programming or any other reason causes more than stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award only the stated number of prizes by a random drawing among all legitimate, unawarded, eligible prize claims.

DISPUTES. Any controversy or claim arising out of or relating to the Contest shall be settled by binding arbitration in a location determined by the arbitrator as set forth herein (provided that such location is reasonably convenient for claimant), or at such other location as may be mutually agreed upon by the parties, in accordance with the procedural rules for commercial disputes set forth in the Comprehensive Arbitration Rules and Procedures of B-Dub Radio then prevailing, and judgment upon the award rendered by the arbitrator(s) may be entered in any court having jurisdiction thereof. The arbitrator shall be selected pursuant to the B-Dub Radio Rules and Procedures. The arbitrator shall apply the law of the state of the sponsoring station, consistent with the Federal Arbitration Act and applicable statutes of limitations and shall honor claims of privilege recognized at law. If any part of this arbitration provision is deemed to be invalid, unenforceable or illegal (other than that claims will not be arbitrated on a class or representative basis), or otherwise conflicts with the rules and procedures established by B-Dub Radio, then the balance of this arbitration provision shall remain in effect and shall be construed in accordance with its terms as if the invalid, unenforceable, illegal or conflicting provision were not contained herein. If, however, the portion that is deemed invalid, unenforceable or illegal is that claims will not be arbitrated on a class or representative basis, then the entirety of this arbitration provision shall be null and void, and neither claimant nor Sponsor shall be entitled to arbitrate their dispute. Upon filing a demand for arbitration, all parties to such arbitration shall have the right of discovery, which discovery shall be completed within sixty days after the demand for arbitration is made, unless further extended by mutual agreement of the parties.

THE ARBITRATION OF DISPUTES PURSUANT TO THIS PARAGRAPH SHALL BE IN THE ENTRANT’S INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY, AND NOT AS A PLAINTIFF OR CLASS MEMBER IN ANY PURPORTED CLASS OR REPRESENTATIVE PROCEEDING. THE ARBITRATOR MAY NOT CONSOLIDATE OR JOIN THE CLAIMS OF OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES WHO MAY BE SIMILARLY SITUATED. DO NOT ENTER THIS CONTEST IF YOU DO NOT AGREE TO HAVE ANY CLAIM OR CONTROVERSY ARBITRATED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

If for any reason arbitration is not legal or available, then entrant agrees that: (i) any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with the Contest, or any prizes awarded, other than those concerning the administration of the Contest or the determination of the winner, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (ii) any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with the Contest, or any prizes awarded, shall be resolved exclusively by the United States District Court or the appropriate state court located in the entrant’s B-Dub Radio affiliate radio station’s listening area; (iii) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering the Contest, but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (iv) under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental and consequential damages and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased. SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW THE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, SO THE ABOVE MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrant and Sponsor in connection with the Contest, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the state in which the entrant’s B-Dub Radio affiliate radio station is located, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules (whether of the state in which the entrant’s B-Dub Radio affiliate radio station is located or any other jurisdiction), which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the state in which the entrant’s B-Dub Radio affiliate radio station is located.

ENTRANT’S PERSONAL INFORMATION. Information collected from entrants via the Internet, including the B-Dub Radio website or Internet applications, is subject to Sponsor’s Privacy Policy, which is available on https://www.bdubradio.com under the “Privacy Policy” link. All entry blanks, forms, devices, and materials gathered during the course of entry, as well as all information contained on or within, shall become the sole property of Sponsor to be used, disposed of or destroyed in its sole discretion. Sponsor is not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information entered by website users, and assumes no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to https://www.bdubradio.com.

To the extent the Contest involves use of a 3rd party website, application or platform, individuals should be aware that the third party’s Privacy Policy may apply as well. B-Dub Radio and its affiliates claims no responsibility for the actions of any such third party in the collection or use of your information. Entrant may have the opportunity to opt-in to receive emails from third parties. In the event that entrant opts in to any available opportunities to receive information from a third party, that may or may not be associated with this Contest, entrant understands and acknowledges that his/her information will be provided to such third party and may be used by the third party as set forth in the third party’s privacy policy. Any available opt-in opportunities are not required to enter the Contest, and opting in will not improve your chances of winning.

CONSTRUCTION. The invalidity or enforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision were not contained therein.

LIST OF WINNERS/COPY OF RULES. A copy of the Official Rules of the Contest, or list of the winners of the Contest may be obtained requesting a copy and sending a self-addressed stamped envelope to the Sponsor address identified below. A list of winners will be made available 30 days after the conclusion of the Contest.

B-DUB RADIO – C/O SKYVIEW NETWORKS CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS14605 NORTH AIRPORT DRIVE – SUITE 270 – SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA 85260

