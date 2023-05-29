Win Tickets To See Jon Wolfe At The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Tulsa native Jon Wolfe is coming to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Friday, August 4th and K95.5 wants to send you and a guest to see him. This red dirt artist will be taking the stage at 8:00 p.m. and it is a 21+ show.

