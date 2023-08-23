THIS WEEKEND: Win Tickets To The Born & Raised Music Festival

The Born & Raised Music Festival is almost here and K95.5 wants to give you tickets to catch all the action in person. This weekend is a winning weekend - SEVEN chances to catch all the action in Pryor September 13-16th. The headliners include Gary Allan, Whiskey Myers, and Turnpike Troubadours.

Listen to K95.5 this weekend long and listen for one of six Born and Raised-related keywords. Once you hear the keyword, text it to (918) 460-9595 and you are entered into the contest. You can enter once or all seven times – you just need to tune into K95.5 to get the keywords required for entry.

Good luck from K95.5.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins August 26, 2023, and ends August 28, 2023 at 11:59 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KWEN’s listening area 18 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, CLICK HERE for official contest rules.

©2023 Cox Media Group