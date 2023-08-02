TIM MCGRAW THURSDAY: Win Tickets To See Tim McGraw & Carly Pearce

Tim McGraw's Standing Room Only Tour with Carly Pearce

K95.5 has declared Thursday, August 3rd as Tim McGraw Thursday! We are celebrating by giving away tickets to see Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce when they come to the BOK Center on April 13th.

How To Win

  • Listen To K95.5 all day Thursday, August 3rd for the call to win. When you hear it call in and you could be seeing Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at the BOK Center!

Good luck from K95.5!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins August 3, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. CST and ends on August 3, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. CST. The contest is open to legal residents in KWEN’s listening area 18 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, CLICK HERE for official contest rules.

