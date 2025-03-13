Win 8 tickets to see Hank Williams Jr live at the BOK Center

Win tickets for you and your rowdy friends during this Winning Weekend!

Hank Williams Jr 2025 Hank Williams Jr plays the BOK Center August 22, 2025

Hank Williams Jr will perform live at the BOK Center on August 22, 2025! Enter here to win tickets for you and 7 of your rowdiest friends to be there for all of the fun!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins March 15, 2025, and ends March16th, 2025 at 11:59 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KWEN’s listening area 18 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, click CLICK HERE for official contest rules.

