Win An Exclusive VIP Meet & Greet Experience With Mitchell Tenpenny

K95.5 has an exclusive VIP Meet and Greet Experience with Mitchell Tenpenny ahead of his show with Jason Aldean at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on October 13th.

The package includes the following:

Two tickets to the show

An exclusive meet and greet and individual photo opportunity with Mitchell Tenpenny

Private pre-show performance and Q&A with Michell Tenpenny

A Mitchell Tenpenny VIP gift item

Official Mitchell Tenpenny VIP laminate

Early entry into the Paycom center

Tour merchandise shopping before the doors open

On-site VIP host.

To get entered for this prize, fill in your information below. A winner will be drawn on September 29th.

Good luck from K95.5!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins August 2, 2023, and ends September 29, 2023 at 12:00 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KWEN’s listening area 18 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, CLICK HERE for official contest rules.

