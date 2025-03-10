Win the Complete Hard Rock Experience to see Chris Janson at Hard Rock Live The show is July 3rd, 2025 at Hard Rock Live

Chris CJanson is headed to Hard Rock Live on July 3rd, 2025 --- and K95.5 has your chance to win the complete Hard Rock Experience to the show. One lucky winner will score two tickets to the concert, dinner for two at Carver’s on 19*, and a hotel stay for the night. Enter below for your chance to win!

* Tax, alcohol, and gratuity not included. You must be 21+ to enter.





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins March 7, 2025, and ends June 27th, 2025 at 12:00 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KWEN’s listening area 21 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, click CLICK HERE for official contest rules.

