Win a Hard Rock Experience to see Gary Allan!

Gary Allan Live at the San Antonio Rodeo - February 14, 2024 Gary Allan hit the stage for a great Valentine’s Day concert at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo on Wednesday, February 14, 2024! It was a great date night for so many people who came out to see the show, sing some songs, and party with Gary and his band. Great show! (Johnnie Walker)

Click below to win the full Hard Rock Experience to see Gary Allan on August 23rd! This package includes two tickets to the show, dinner for two at Carver’s on 19, and a one night stay at Hard Rock Casino Resort!

* Tax, alcohol, and gratuity not included. You must be 21+ to enter.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins April 29, 2025, and ends August 17, 2025 at 11:59 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KWEN’s listening area 21 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, click CLICK HERE for official contest rules.

