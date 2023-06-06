Win Jelly Roll Tickets with K95.5′s TATS 4 TIX Contest

The K95.5 team is paying tribute to Jelly Roll’s love of ink by launching a TATS 4 TIX contest to one of three pairs of tickets to the K95 Live Jelly Roll concert on June 22nd at The Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort.

Here’s how it works:

If you have a cool tattoo, we want you to submit a picture of the tattoo by entering below between Monday, June 5th – Friday, June 9th at 12:00 p.m.

On the morning of Monday, June 12th, the tattoos will be posted on this page and K95.5 listeners will be able to vote on their favorite tattoo. The voting will remain open through 12: 00 p.m. on Friday, June 16th.

The top three tattoos with the most votes will be awarded a pair of tickets to the show. If you are submitting one of your tattoos, be sure to send the link to your family and friends to vote on your behalf.

Good luck from K95.5!

Abbreviated rules: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Entry period start 6/5/23, ends 6/9/23. Open to legal OK residents; 21+. To enter, visit contest page at K95tulsa.com, complete entry form with all req’d info. and picture of tattoo. Limit: 1 entry/person. Public voting period starts 6/12/23, ends 6/16/23. Visit K95tulsa.com to vote. For restrictions, prize information, and Official Rules: K95tulsa.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Tulsa, 2625 S. Memorial Dr., Tulsa, OK 74129.

