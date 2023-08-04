Win Last Minute Thomas Rhett Tickets

Thomas Rhett is bringing his Home team Tour to Oklahoma city on Thursday, August 17th and K95.5 has your last chance to win a pair of tickets to the show. The concert will be at the Paycom Center and it starts at 7:30 p.m.

