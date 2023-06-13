Win Tickets To See Megan Moroney At Hard Rock Live

Megan Moroney

Megan Moroney is coming to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Friday, September 8th and K95.5 wants to send you to see her in style.

One lucky K95.5 listener will win a pair of tickets to the show, plus a deluxe hotel room for the night and dinner for two at McGill’s on 19.*

To get yourself registered to win, just plug in your information into the box below.

Good luck from K95.5!

________________________________________

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins May 15, 2023, and ends September 4, 2023 at 12:00 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KWEN’s listening area 21 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, click CLICK HERE for official contest rules.

*Alcohol and Gratuity are not included.


©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-9595
    K95.5 Contests & Events
    Download The Free K95.5 App

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!